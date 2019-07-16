Camila Cabello Posts About Someone ‘Changing Her Plans’ & Fans Think It’s Shawn Mendes

After Camila Cabello posted a cryptic message to Twitter, fans are going nuts that it could be about Shawn Mendes!

“I think you’re gonna change my plans,” Camila Cabello, 22, wrote on Twitter on July 15. The singer left it at that, but immediately after the message was posted, fans started buzzing that she could be referring to Shawn Mendes, 20, with the cryptic message. Of course, many people pointed out that the quote was just a song lyric from “FINNEAS” by Claudia, but that hasn’t stopped a ton of people from speculating that Camila had one very specific person in mind when she decided to quote it on Twitter! After all, things do seem to be heating up between Shawn and Camila these days.

Although Shawn and Camila have been friends for years, their relationship definitely looks like it’s turning more than platonic these days. After all, last weekend they were even photographed KISSING while out in San Francisco. Plus, they’ve basically been inseparable since July 3, which was the the first time we saw them out on what appeared to be a date night. Not only has Camila attended several of Shawn’s concerts since then, but they’ve also been photographed looking cozy at a July 4th party, packing on the PDA after a brunch date and more.

Interestingly, news broke that Camila had split from her boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, just days after she and Shawn premiered steamy video for “Senorita” at the end of last month. After the breakup went public, though, it was reported that the split actually happened three weeks earlier.

I think you’re gonna change my plans — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 15, 2019

Fans have been hoping for a Shawn and Camila romance since they first collaborated on the track “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. However, for years, they’ve insisted that they’re nothing more than friends. Even after the July 4th outing, Shawn still denied that he was dating Camila, and neither of the stars have verbally confirmed that they’re officially in a relationship. The pictures don’t lie, though!