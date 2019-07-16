Bella Thorne Bares Her Body In New Polaroid Pics After Overcoming Nude Photo Scandal

Bella Thorne is back to showing her skin after having nude pics of her hacked. She’s sharing some sexy Polaroids where the actress is being teasing and seductive.

Bella Thorne loves her Polaroids The 21-year-old shared a bunch of photos of herself posing her heart out via her Instagram stories on July 15, and in numerous photos she was lifting up her shirt in a seductive way. They’re for her new hardcover book The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. Fortunately some of her fan sites grabbed the pics and reposted them where Bella is seen tugging up her blue and black striped sweater while not wearing a bra. Bella posted an Instagram photo of herself lying on top of a pile of the Polaroids with the top of her denim shorts undone while wearing a pink crop top that you can see here as she captioned it “I like taking pictures.”

Of course fans already know what she looks like topless after her nude photo hacking scandal. Someone had hacked her devices and wanted money or they would release the images that Bella said she intended for “one special person.” Instead she took a pre-emptive strike an posted several of the photos to her IG stories in mid-June to thwart the hacker in a move to take her “power back” She explained in a notes app image, “For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m . . . sick of it. I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DONT GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”

As a result, she got shamed on The View by Whoopi Goldberg . “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are…you don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Whoopi said on June 17. “Listen, when they’re hacking you, they’re hacking all of your stuff. So whether it’s one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the Cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it. And if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. Your age is not — you don’t get to do that.”

Bella responded in a tearful Instagram video where she said, “Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion just out there like that, for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that.” Fortunately she’s put the hacking drama behind her and is now happily dating a new boyfriend, Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo,