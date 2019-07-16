Amy Duggar Shares Photo Of Bare Baby Bump In A Bikini On Beach Vacation

Amy Duggar shared a cute and funny baby bump pic while spending time at the beach with her husband Dillon King on July 15 and it had fans questioning their perception in size.

Amy Duggar, 32, had a little fun with her baby bump when she snapped a photo during her time on a beach with husband Dillon King on July 15 and it was definitely eye-catching! The mom-to-be’s pic, which she posted to Instagram, showed a close up of her bump while she was standing on a beach wearing a bikini consisting of a red top and green bottoms and a much smaller Dillon can be seen in the distance from far away and posing with his hand up as if he’s holding the bump. “Nailed it!😂,” Amy captioned the photo. It turned out to be quite the hilarious and convincing optical illusion and fans couldn’t get enough!

“That’s so funny and cute. 😂👶💜,” one fan wrote. “That by far is the best pregnancy shot ever @amyrachelleking! Instead of all the same image of the same photo shoots this would be one I would giggle and know Mama and Daddy were just the funniest and coolest parents ever, when you show it to little one,” another commented.

Amy, who is the niece of 19 and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and Dillon announced they were expecting their first child in Apr. and it seems like it’s been an exciting journey for them ever since! The bundle of joy is set to be welcomed in the world in Oct. and will only add to the already large Duggar family. The parents-to-be, who married in 2015, opened up to People about their anticipation for the baby. “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents,” they said. “The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” Dillon added while Amy said, “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait.”

We’re excited to see more cute bump pics soon and of course, baby King, when it’s time for he or she to arrive in the world!