Wendy Williams Warns Phaedra Parks To ‘Be Careful’ After She Confirms She’s Dating A Hot, Younger Actor

Wendy Williams & Phaedra Parks
Entertainment Editor

Phaedra Parks has a much younger, new man! Wendy Williams offered up advice to the ‘RHOA’ alum on July 15, seeing as the host spent a ton of time cozying up to Marc Tomblin, 27, after her recent divorce.

Medina Islam, 35, Wendy Williams, 54, is thrilled to see that Phaedra Parks, 45, has found love after her messy divorce with ex, Apollo Nida, 40. However, the talk show host warned The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum that she needs to take caution if she’s going to date a younger man — something Wendy dabbled in after her divorce from Kevin Hunter. “Phaedra, you be careful, because I don’t know if you’re going there again, you got your kids with Apollo and you got your body back. And, we’re not changing pampers anymore,” Wendy said on her show, July 15 of Phaedra’s new boyfriend, Medina Islam, 35.

“He’s got his own money and he’s got no kids,” Wendy added of Medina, an actor who currently stars in Tyler Perry‘s new show, The Haves and the Have Nots on the OWN network. Phaedra confirmed her new romance in a new interview, where she gushed over how happy and excited she is with her Medina, who is 10 years younger than her. “He’s a super cutie pie, he’s tall, dark and handsome,” Phaedra, who’s been dating Medina for four months, told DailyMailTV in a new two-part interview on July 11.

“He’s very smart, kind… he’s a vegan. He doesn’t even eat sugar, honey,” she continued, explaining, “I didn’t date for four years, and so, I put my foot into the man pond, and so, I found a guy that’s suitable for me.” And, that “man pond,” Phaedra stepped into is courtesy of the celebrity dating app, Raya, in which she met Medina on.  “You see this glow?”, Phaedra asked, emphasizing the smile on her face thanks to her “adorable” man.

Phaedra opened up about her new relationship after news of her ex’s recent arrest. Apollo was arrested in June, just nine days after his release into a halfway house following jail time for fraud and identity theft. He was arrested after allegedly violating terms of his release.

A representative from the Philadelphia Federal Department of Corrections later confirmed to HollywoodLife that Apollo was in their custody following his arrest. It is unclear what will happen next in terms of his discipline.

Phaedra and Apollo, who wed in 2009, finalized their divorce in November 2016. The reality star filed for divorce in 2014, just one month after Apollo began his initial eight-year prison sentence. The ex-couple shares two children together, sons Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 6.

As for Phaedra’s thoughts on Apollo’s recent arrest, she feels for her children, who believed they would see their father upon his release to a halfway house. “I don’t know if I was that shocked,” Phaedra told DailyMailTV during the same interview concerning Apollo’s arrest. “Apollo and I have both moved on, but for our sons, for them to know that he was home and anticipate that they would see him, and then within nine days, be re-arrested, I’m more sad for them,” she said.