Vanessa Hudgens ‘So Proud’ Of Her ‘Honey’ Austin Butler After He Lands Major Movie Role As Elvis

Vanessa Hudgens hit the caps lock key to show just how excited she is about her longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, landing the leading role in director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis Presley.

There’s a “Burning Love” between Vanessa Hudgens, 30, and Austin Butler, 27, as evidenced by Vanessa’s reaction to some incredible news. On July 15, it was announced that her boyfriend of seven years will be playing the king of rock ‘n’ roll, Elvis Presley, in an upcoming biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann! The Spring Breakers star posted a Deadline article about the movie news on the same day it broke, and wrote (or rather, text-screamed), “I AMMMM OVERRRR THE FUCKING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN. I CANT WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!”

Vanessa didn’t have to celebrate alone. Sarah Hyland also indulged in caps lock to comment, “STOPPPPPP IT HAPPENED!!!!!!!! IM FREAKING OUT!!!!!! IM SO HAPPY! HE WORKED SO FRIKKIN HARD FOR THIS!!!” Meanwhile, Ashley Benson wrote, “Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” And Vanessa’s High School Musical co-star, Ashley Tisdale, left an especially sweet congratulatory note: “He deserves this!!! I’m so proud to see him doing what he loves to do! He’s so inspiring!!” Austin also reacted to the news by sharing a screenshot from the same article to his Instagram, along with a line from the Elvis classic “Love Me Tender”: “You have made my life complete, and I love you so.” Was he thinking of Vanessa when penning that caption?

Vanessa’s use of all caps was warranted, because this is a seriously big deal. Austin will be co-starring alongside none other than acting legend Tom Hanks, 63, who’ll play Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker in the Warner Bros Pictures film. The biopic will examine this singer-manager relationship to recap Elvis’ transformation from “dirt poor singer to global icon” according to our sister publication, Deadline, which also reports that the movie will begin filming in Queensland, Australia in early 2020.

Vanessa doesn’t need a big movie role to show off her talented beau, however, who has also starred on The Carrie Diaries and Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. In honor of International Kissing Day (July 7), Vanessa shared a photo of her smooching Austin on a luxury yacht. Dating rumors between the two stars first surfaced in late 2011, but they have moved way beyond the point of gossip with a steady stream of PDA pictures and public shows of support since.