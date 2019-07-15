‘The Hills’: Brody Jenner Shades Dad Caitlyn — She Had ‘Better Things To Do’ Than Attend My Wedding

Brody Jenner threw some more shade at his dad, Caitlyn, for skipping his 2018 wedding, during the July 15 episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’.

Caitlyn Jenner, where are you? That’s what Brody Jenner, 35, was left wondering during the July 15 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, when she failed to make an appearance at his record release party. However, this isn’t the first time that Caitlyn’s skipped out on one of Brody’s major life events. As Brody revealed early on in this week’s episode, Caitlyn famously snubbed her son’s wedding by backing out just a week before the June 2018 ceremony in Indonesia. And while Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, said that they’ve learned not to expect too much from Caitlyn, Brody’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter, asked why they even have a relationship with Caitlyn if they can’t have any expectations with her.

Kaitlyn also said that while Brody keeps quiet about his father’s bad behavior, she thinks that deep down inside it truly hurts him — and she was right. “Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer. Honestly, it really did hurt,” Brody admitted during the episode. “I would have loved to have had her there, but she had better things to do, apparently.”

Even so, Linda said that she hopes her sons — Brody and Brandon Jenner — can forgive their dad one day. “I don’t give Bruce, Caitlyn a pass for not being a father. I don’t think there’s any excuse ever to not be there for your children,” she said. “It’s not what you would ever do — to have a child and not call them on their birthday and be a parent to them … I’m not excusing Caitlyn, I’m just saying it’s forgivable. Everything in life is forgivable, and it’s not even for the other person, it’s for yourself. You have to forgive, so it doesn’t eat away inside you.”

