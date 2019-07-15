Watch
‘The Bachelorette’ Preview: Hannah Tells Tyler She Doesn’t Want To Go To Fantasy Suite With Him

hannah tyler the bachelorette
ABC
Things have been steamy between Hannah and Tyler all season long on ‘The Bachelorette,’ but in this preview of the July 15 episode, she lets him know why their physical connection is concerning for her.

It’s fantasy suite week on the July 15 episode of The Bachelorette, which means Hannah Brown will get to decide if she wants to take any (or all) of her remaining four guys — Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt and Luke Parker — for a private, overnight date. Things have already gotten pretty physical between Hannah and Tyler throughout the season so far, which is why this preview of her addressing their possible evening together is quite surprising. The one minute clip shows Hannah and Tyler enjoying the nighttime portion of their date, but she shockingly tells him that she doesn’t want to take him to the fantasy suite.

“Our relationship has been so fun, so easy getting to know each other,” she lets Tyler know. “But there is a concern for me about our physical relationship. It is a huge part of our relationship and I just am so captivated about being around you and you holding me and kissing me. I just want that, I do. I have to kind of reset myself sometimes and think…that’s great…you know that that’s there…but it has to be more. I don’t want to go into the fantasy suite.”

The clip cuts off in the middle of Hannah’s sentence, so it’s possible that it was edited to purposely seem like there might be some trouble in Hannah and Tyler’s relationship. We’ll have to wait until the full episode airs at 8:00 p.m. on July 15 to find out!

One person who it looks like definitely won’t get a fantasy suite night is Luke. All season long, the downfall of Hannah and Luke’s relationship has been teased in previews for The Bachelorette. The clips show Luke addressing Hannah about whether or not she had sex with any of the other men, and telling her he would not want to be with her if she had. Naturally, the comment does not sit well with Hannah, who blows up at Luke and seemingly sends him home. The whole situation will play out tonight!