‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Amber’s Daughter Leah, 10, Suffers From A Suspected Panic Attack

After Kristina received an alarming text from Leah’s school, during the July 15 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, she and Amber feared that Leah may have suffered from a panic attack.

Amber Portwood was left in tears during the July 15 episode of Teen Mom OG, when she learned that her daughter, Leah, 10, may be suffering from panic attacks — just as she has been all her life. Amber first became knowledgable of Leah’s situation when she and Kristina took Leah for a girls’ day out on Mother’s Day. They were all getting pedicures when Kristina told Amber about a text she had receives from Leah’s school. Apparently, Leah started crying on the bus one day when she started having trouble breathing and her chest felt tight. Kristina told Amber that it sounded like a panic attack, so Amber became alarmed. Amber then asked Leah how long it had been happening, and Leah told Amber that she suffered from at least 8 similar situations in the past 2 years. And once Amber heard that, she became upset. She was mad that Kristina and Gary had never told her about this, and she feared what this might mean for Leah’s future. And even though Amber became extremely emotional over what had happened, Gary didn’t want to label his daughter as having an issue just yet. Meanwhile, Amber cried to Andrew about what she had learned on her girls’ day out with Leah and Kristina.

Meanwhile, Catelynn celebrated Mother’s Day at home alone with her daughters, while Tyler went to visit his sister, Amber, in Texas. She was celebrating her one-year anniversary of becoming sober, so she wanted both Tyler and her mom to be there when she got her new chip. But while he was in Texas, Tyler also learned that his dad, Butch, recently relapsed on cocaine, so he wasn’t going to go to the meeting. Well, Amber didn’t exactly invite him at first, but when she learned that Tyler and his mom wouldn’t care if he went or not, she extended a proper invite. But Butch was already upset over the fact that she didn’t seem to want him there when it was first mentioned, so he played the victim and told her that he didn’t want to go anymore.

Later, Maci went to Washington, D.C. to advocate for PCOS, during which she was able to get the congressman to sign off on some official paperwork so that more research could be done for the disease. And Cheyenne celebrated an intimate Mother’s Day with Cory and Ryder, while she let him have the rest of the weekend alone with their daughter.

