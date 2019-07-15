Sophie Turner Looks Sexy In White Swimsuit While Honeymooning With Joe Jonas In Italy

Sophie Turner has an arsenal of hot swimsuits with her on her honeymoon, but this bridal white one takes the cake. She looked stunning on the Italian leg of her trip with husband Joe Jonas.

It’s been two and a half weeks since getting married, and Sophie Turner is still rocking bridal white. The Game of Thrones alum, 23, dazzled in a bright, white one-piece swimsuit while honeymooning with her new husband, Joe Jonas. As the pair frolicked on a yacht in Positano, Italy, Sophie took a dip on the ocean with her hair in a ballerina bun. So cute! Her suit fit perfectly. The strapless one-piece hugged her curves, and the revealing bottom showed off some of her butt. Joe, 29, looked handsome in a pair of silver swim trunks as he joined his wife by taking a plunge off the side of the yacht. See the pics of Sophie wearing her sexy, white swimsuit while yachting in Italy HERE.

The newlyweds are living their best lives on their honeymoon, after getting married in a lavish wedding in the South of France on June 26. Surrounded by family and friends, including tons of famous faces, Joe and Sophie officially tied the knot after getting legally married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. As a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, these crazy kids are “relishing in wedded bliss” while vacationing in France, the Maldives, and Italy together.

“Sophie and Joe are are having the time of their lives on their romantic honeymoon getaway,” the source said. “They have both been working so hard for so long and have been so focused on their careers that they really needed this time away to just enjoy married life and spend some quality time together. They’re soaking up every moment of peacefulness and just focusing on each other. Married life is everything they thought it would be and more, and this honeymoon was the perfect way to kick off the rest of their lives together.”