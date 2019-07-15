Rihanna Rocks Bantu Knots As She Shares ‘Breaking News’ That She’s Heading To Barbados’ Crop Over

Rihanna is returning to her home country for the ‘most colorful festival in the Caribbean,’ and made the exciting announcement while rocking a traditional twisted hairstyle.

Rihanna, 31, is reporting live with “breaking news” — she’s coming to Barbados! That’s what the Fenty owner announced in an Instagram Story video on July 15, in which she stunned as always while wearing her hair in Bantu knots. The hairstyle, which originated from Africa and features portions of hair twisted into small knots all over the head, was also worn on stage by the singer at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Rihanna actually had two announcements to make, however. She revealed that she’s heading to her home country for Crop Over 2019, which is a six-week festival that celebrates the wrap-up of sugar cane season and dates back 200 years, according to Barbados’ official tourism website. We’re anxiously anticipating RiRi’s outfit for this year’s festivities, as the festival’s Grand Kadooment parade always draws out costumes heavy in rainbow colors, feathers and jewels! That’s why Barbados’ tourism website can rightly call the weeks-long celebration the “most colorful festival in the Caribbean.”

Rihanna doesn’t return for Crop Over annually, but when she does, the “Work” singer goes all out. In 2017, Rihanna stepped out for the Grand Kadooment Day’s parade in gigantic wings pieced together with feathers in shades of teal, green and hot pink — and that’s not including RiRi’s sequined bikini set, or her matching feather headpiece! Rihanna also dressed to theme for the festival’s 2015, 2013 and 2011 parades — and soon, we can add 2019 to that list! This year’s Grand Kadooment parade is set for Aug. 5.

Some fans hoped the “breaking news” was the completion of Rihanna’s ninth studio album, as the demand for “R9” never ceases. “I thought the breaking news was her album was dropping next week 😒 I’m not in Barbados love 😂😂,” one such fan commented under Baller Alert’s post above, and even her ex Chris Brown, 30, has joined the wait.

“Just like everyone else, Chris is eagerly awaiting new music from Ri because she inspires him and is a measuring stick for his own work,” a source close to the R&B singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He knows where he has to strive to in his career once her music comes out. So his excitement level to see what she is coming out with is at a fever pitch.”