Porsha Williams Shares Throwback Baby Pics & Proves Daughter Pilar Looks Just Like Her

Twins? Porsha Williams shared a slideshow of baby photos where she looked strikingly similar to her daughter, Pilar. Her baby may look a lot like dad, but she’s definitely got plenty of features from her momma too!

While we’re used to seeing a plethora of baby snapshots from Porsha Williams, 38, on account of her daughter Pilar Jhena, her latest Instagram post included photos from her own childhood! The mom of one shared the cutest series of throwback photos on July 14 and it was the ultimate proof that her little girl is in fact, her actual twin. After seeing the slideshow post, fans couldn’t help but notice that Porsha’s baby photos looked JUST like little Pilar. The star was sure to point out the similarities as well. “Baby Porsha ! Told y’all Pj looks like me too! lol” she captioned her slideshow Instagram post.

After catching wind of the Instagram post, fans chimed in with their own thoughts. Many were in total agreement with Porsha! “Finally! I have been telling them the entire time. Pilar is Porsha’s mini me,” one fan wrote. “She has your hair lol,” another commented below the pic. “She does but she looks more like her dad 😫,” another said, still seeming to think that Pilar has Dennis McKinley’s features. However, some couldn’t quite see it at all. “Maybe your face shape 😂😂😂 it’s a reach sis,” one remarked.

Regardless of which parent she looks like more, there’s no denying that little Pilar is getting cuter with each passing day. Just look at the sweet memory her mom shared in honor of her three-month milestone. Taking to Instagram on July 13, Porsha shared a cute pic of Pilar rocking a blue turban, looking every bit the boss she is. “Peace Be unto you 🙏🏾,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote, adding the hashtags #WiseBaby, #BabyBoss and #GodFather.

Then, it was on July 11 that Pilar’s dad Dennis reposted yet another photo of the baby with arrows pointing out what facial traits she has resembling her papa. “Eyebrows, Dimples Daddy! Everything else Momma ❤️😍🥰 @pilarjhena,” he captioned the pic.