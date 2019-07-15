‘The Bachelorette’: Peter’s Ex Accuses Him Of Breaking Up With Her Just To Be On The Show

A woman named Calee Lutes claims she was dating ‘The Bachelorette’s Peter Weber before he started filming season 15, and accuses him of breaking up with her just to be on the show.

Peter Weber, who is currently competing for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette, is being accused of breaking up with his ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, just to appear on the reality show. Calee spoke out in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she detailed her relationship with the season 15 frontrunner and claimed “things didn’t work out [between us] simply because he chose to go on The Bachelorette instead.” In the interview, Calee provided screen shots of alleged texts that Peter reportedly sent her December, where he discussed the prospect of living with Calee in the future. Just weeks later, he broke up with her unexpectedly.

Calee revealed that she met Peter in June 2018 through a dating app when he was in Atlanta, where she lived (Peter is a pilot and in town from Los Angeles to train). She claimed that they continued a long distance relationship after his month of training was up, and even took vacations together throughout 2018. “We were very serious,” Calee said. “He told me he loved me for the first time in October, and we talked almost every time we saw each other about how we were going to make it last long term.” The model also said that she and Peter discussed the future at length, including plans for kids and possibly settling down in California.

Things were going great throughout the month of December, until just before Christmas. Calee said that Peter flew out to Atlanta to see her ahead of the holiday, and that was the last time she saw him. “We talked about plans for New Year’s, and of course, we wanted to spnd it together, so I bought a ticket out to L.A.,” she said. “We also were planning a trip to Costa Rica in March.”

Two days before Christmas, Peter shocked Calee by breaking up with her over FaceTime, she claimed. “He didn’t really have a reason why,” she admitted. “I was devastated and completely blindsided. To do this right before Christmas was cruel…I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed up. I didn’t think much of it at the time.” Calee said she also noticed that Peter “immediately deleted EVERY trace” of her on the social media app.

Calee called Peter’s actions an “absolute betrayal” because he “interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future” with her. She also said she had no idea Peter was even going to be on the show until the cast list was released ahead of the May premiere. Calee also said that she and Peter kept in touch after their split, and were even making plans to see each other again…right up until the time he left for filming in March.

Peter is one of four guys left — along with Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker and Jed Wyatt — hoping to end up with Hannah on The Bachelorette. During tonight’s July 15 episode, he’ll have a chance to spend the night in the fantasy suite with her. Unfortunately for Hannah, Peter isn’t the first guy to have an ex come forward with a shocking story to tell now that the show is airing: Jed’s former girlfriend, Haley Stevens, claims she was dating the singer right up until he left for filming. Haley said that Jed only went on the show to further his music career, and told her he would be with her when filming was over. Instead, he ghosted her, she claimed.

The next episode of The Bachelorette airs at 8:00 p.m. on July 15 on ABC.