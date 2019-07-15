‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Reveals Why Season 10 Will Feel More ‘Authentic’ With ‘Lots Of Drama’

Margaret Josephs promises that the upcoming season 10 of ‘RHONJ’ will be unlike any other, with all kids of fights, drama and everything that viewers could hope for.

Strap in and get ready for plenty of drama when season 10 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo. Show star Margaret Josephs, 52, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that viewers will be treated to “Lots of drama. Lots of laughs. Lots of it. All kinds of drama, drama, drama, fighting, drama or you know, everything. But that’s what makes it good. I think it’s gonna be a great season and a lot of an action in all different areas.”

Margaret joined the show in 2017 for season eight and has been a staple ever since. She thinks the show has been building on it’s strengths with every new season and that the cast has really gelled. “I think every season has gotten better and better. So it’s exciting. I think we’re the right group of girls together. I think people love us together. Everybody’s very unique,” she continues regarding co-stars Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga.

“I think we have the right mix of ladies. You know last season I thought it was fabulous. I think this season you get to see all of us together. Our relationships are stronger. I just feel like we’re just the right mix of spicy, sweet and crazy.” Margaret assures us “I just feel like we know what I think is a different time of the last seasons and I just feel like our relationships were all really fun. But I think when you’re really friends, the emotion is very genuine and I think that’s what the difference is.”

The entrepreneur tells us EXCLUSIVELY that everything on the show is completely real and not staged for viewers. “It’s like the fights, the real, the crying’s real everything is very, very authentic. And I think that’s what people see,” Margaret reveals. “And I think there’s good times and I think there is deep emotional times and, and there’s a lot of husbands. I think the difference what we have from the other franchises, what makes us a special also is we have husbands and our husbands are on the show a lot and they bring a lot to the show. And I think that’s fun also.”