Kylie Jenner showed off her amazing figure while in Turks & Caicos, when she opted to wear a sexy green two-piece outfit featuring skintight leggings & a matching crop top.

Kylie Jenner, 21, is having a fabulous time while on vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands with her girlfriends, for her skincare brand, Kylie Skin. While Kylie has been rocking a slew of sexy looks since arriving, the mother-of-one opted to wear a skintight, two-piece green Maisie Wilen ensemble to match her bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou. Kylie looked flawless in the skintight long-sleeve YS101 Green and Yellow Brain Printed Lightweight Jersey Crewneck Top which was super cropped, ending just below her breasts. She paired the top with the matching high-waisted YS302 Green and Yellow Brain Printed Lightweight Jersey Leggings, which hugged her frame perfectly. The outfit showed off Kylie’s insanely toned abs, which were on full display in the crop top, while the pants hugged her curvaceous behind. She topped her look off with a pair of clear PVC Yeezy thong sandals and left her black hair down in natural waves.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s BFF, Stassie, posted the picture of the pair on Instagram, writing, “partners in crime,” as Stassie rocked the exact same outfit in brown, and the duo looked liked twins. Stassie opted to wear the YS101 Purple and Brown Brain Printed Lightweight Jersey Crewneck Top with the matching YS302 Purple and Brown Brain Printed Lightweight Jersey Leggings, and a pair of clear pointy-toed Yeezy PVC pumps.

Meanwhile, the day before, the besties were twinning again when they rocked baby blue ensembles. Kylie looked stunning in a skintight sheer powder blue Jacquemus Rib Knit One Shoulder Maxi Dress, which had an insanely plunging neckline that started all the way at her hip, revealing her tanned and toned legs. She topped her sexy look off with a pair of Jacquemus Les Chaussures Riviera Pumps and accessorized with blue Jacquemus Les Creoles Brila Crystal Hoop Earrings and blue Jacquemus Square Sunglasses.

Stassie posed next to Kylie wearing a similar blue Jacquemus outfit featuring a sheer short-sleeve blue button down maxi dress that was only secured with three buttons, showing off her sexy white bikini underneath. She topped her look off with white lace-up sandals and a white straw beach hat with fringe around the edges.