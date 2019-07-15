Kylie Jenner Looks Dynamite In Baby Blue Chanel Bikini On A Yacht — See Pic

Kylie Jenner sizzled in her latest sexy outfit from her tropical vacation in Turks and Caicos, a skimpy, Chanel bikini that flaunted her amazing body.

Wow! Kylie Jenner‘s living her best life on vacation with her girls, and she’s looking every part the beach babe in Turks and Caicos. The makeup mogul, who’s on vacay to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Skin brand, posed for two pics on the hull of a yacht out on the ocean, wearing nothing but the skimpiest of skimpy bikinis, a vintage Chanel bikini, courtesy of Treasures of NYC. The baby blue, designer two-piece displayed her famous curves to perfection. She also wore a heavy, gold chain around her waist, and armfuls of gold bangles — a very ’90s touch. She captioned the two pics, “beach you to it” and “a ray of f**king sunshine”. See the sexy pics of Kylie in her Chanel bikini HERE and HERE!

Kylie has rocked a number of sexy outfits since arriving on the island with her friends, including Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Kylie and her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, posed in matching outfits from Maisie Wilen, crop tops and tight leggings that flaunted their incredible abs and butts. Kylie wore the green version, and Stassie in purple, and rocked the same, clear heels. Kylie posted it on Instagram and captioned it, “green & purple got me goin in circles.” And the same day, they twinned in sky blue outfits while strutting through their villa, Stassie in a gauzy cover-up over a white bikini, and Kylie in a bodycon maxi dress with a dramatic thigh slit.

Another amazing Kylie outfit from her vacation? Her birthday suit! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed nude on Instagram on July 14, only wearing a massive, straw hat that covered her face, and a delicate anklet. She skirted the Instagram censors by shielding her chest with her hands. According to Kylie, this is called “vacation mode.”