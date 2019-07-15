Khloe Kardashian Spends ‘Every Day & Night’ With True Thompson Since ‘Tristan Is Not Around Much

Ever since splitting with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian has been inseparable from their daughter True. Their bond is important since he isn’t very present in True’s life.

True Thompson is one hundred percent a mommy’s girl. Khloe Kardashian has been completely present and there for her daughter ever since splitting from Tristan Thompson in February. She wants to make sure her 15-month-old knows she’s loved and cared for at all times, especially since Tristan hasn’t been an available daddy for his daughter. Even though Khloe runs her Good American clothing empire and stars on two E! reality shows, her busy schedule always has True in it.

“Khloe spends every day and night with True because she feels it’s very important for True to always have a parent around and since Tristan is not around much, she wants to make sure she sees True daily. She takes True everywhere with her. She has a nanny and assistant helping her, however, she’s extremely hands on and does a lot of things herself,” a source close to the 35-year-old Revenge Body star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe and True have a very tight, unbreakable bond. Being a mother just comes natural to Khloe. Eventually, she’d love to have more, but dating and everything that comes with that is still not on her mind. She’s still healing, but she’s getting there,” our insider continues. Khloe ended things for good with Tristan, 28, in February after he fooled around with Kylie Jenner‘s now ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, at a house party.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Tristan’s been an unavailable dad to True as well as his two-and-a half-year-old son Prince by ex Jordan Craig. “Jordan has felt for a long time now that she is raising Prince alone. Tristan barely sees his son. Jordan gets very frustrated when on social media Tristan tries to look so involved when he’s not. It’s really sad, so she isn’t at all surprised to see Khloe struggle with Tristan’s involvement with True. Jordan has no ill will or feelings for Khloe whatsoever. She loves her son so much and essentially raises him alone,” the insider told us.