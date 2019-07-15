Former Enemies Kenya Moore & Porsha Williams Play With Brooklyn, 8 Mos. & Pilar, 3 Mos.

‘RHOA’ stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams put their differences aside to have a sweet playdate with their baby girls, Brooklyn and PJ. We can’t handle this cuteness.

Look how far we’ve come! The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore shared a sweet playdate with their baby girls, and it has fans so thrilled. Kenya and Porsha were once the fiercest of enemies, but now they’re the best of friends. The Bravo stars both just had babies, and they’re sharing in that joy together. Porsha posted the cutest photo on Instagram on July 15 that showed herself and Kenya holding their daughters, three-month-old Pilar Jhena McKinley and eight-month-old Brooklyn Daly, on their laps. They both look overjoyed, and their daughters are way too adorable.

Porsha captioned her pic, “Babyyy Brooklyn is about that #Payback up here at Pj turban😂🤷🏾‍♀️ Too cute ❤️! @pilarjhena be so chill 🤣 @thekenyamoore & I were cracking up! #MommyNMeClass #PlayDates👸🏾👼🏽/👸🏾👼🏽” Aww! Their The Real Housewives of Atlanta costar, Cynthia Bailey, commented on the pic, “Love this ❤️You guys are so cute! #fullcircle #mommysisters”. And their Bravo sister, Southern Charm NOLA star Tamica Lee, commented, “The most beautiful babies and mommas 🖤”. Porsha and Kenya used to hate each other. The women feuded throughout RHOA season 6 in 2014, and it came to a head during the reunion special. They got into a physical altercation so bad, that the cops were called and Porsha was charged with assault after tackling Kenya.

It’s all good now, clearly. They’re not only getting along, but good friends. Kenya just confirmed that she’s returning to RHOA full-time, regaining that coveted peach! She’s super excited about the promotion, a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She missed the show and is having a great time connecting again with all the ladies and spending more time with them,” the source said. “Kenya knows that she was made for reality TV and is so excited to share her life with viewers again.”

The source said to get ready for some juicy content during RHOA season 12. “Kenya is keeping it real and not holding anything back at all yet again. She can’t wait to show Brooklyn off to all the viewers.”