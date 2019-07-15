Kandi Burruss enjoyed the weekend by fitting in some bonding time with her 3-year-old son, Ace. The mother-son duo had a relaxing day at home & even let fans in on their fun!

Kandi Burruss, 43, wasn’t afraid to get a little silly in her latest Instagram video. The mother of two shared a fun-loving video with her son, Ace, 3 on July 14 and even though they were just hanging at home, the two looked to be having a grand time. “Hiiii! Hello world! Just chilling here,” Kandi could be heard saying in the video, before little Ace chimed in as well. “Look my spiderman fan!” he excitedly exclaimed while holding up a toy. Kandi then grabbed the toy herself and the entire video of the pair playing together is just about the sweetest thing ever.

Fans were loving the intimate glimpse into Kandi’s family life at home. “You guys are so cute! Happy Sunday! Enjoy it!,” one fan wrote below Kandi’s video. “Acey is too precious 😘,” one wrote below the cute clip. Others praised Kandi for taking time for some well-deserved R&R. “Rest up! It’s important to be bored sometimes and relax, another wrote. “All bosses need a break ❤️,” yet another comment read. Kandi may have said she was “bored” as she posted the video, but it sounds like it was a relaxing day at home was just what she needed!

Clearly, Kandi is one proud mama because just three weeks before sharing the special memory with Ace, she shared a video of her 16-year-old daughter, Riley. The reality star sung her daughter’s praises for the world to see as she completed her first day at a new internship. “Everything went well on [Riley’s] first day, so I guess it’s time for me to go home,” Kandi wrote below a video of Riley at her very own New York City apartment.

It looks like Kandi’s three-year-old son loves the camera too! It’s always a treat to get a glimpse into Kandi’s day-to-day and this video was adorable from start to finish!