Jenelle Evans & David Eason Debut Their 2 New Puppies 3 Mos. After He Shot & Killed Their Dog

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have acquired 2 new dogs nearly 3 months after the alleged shooting death of the family’s previous pet, a French Bulldog named Nugget. They debuted the new pups, Buddy and Junior, in a cute video on July 14.

Jenelle Evans, 27, and David Eason, 30, added two new additions to their growing animal family — two new pups named Buddy and Junior. The couple, who’s been at the center of controversy involving the alleged shooting death of their previous dog, Nugget, revealed the news on their YouTube channel on Sunday. David was behind on the camera as he introduced the two new Anatolian Shepherds (at the 6:20 mark), who he said will be used to protect the livestock on the family‘s North Carolina farm, which they call, “The Land.”

“Recently we had to find a better way of protecting our chickens and livestock. We have hawks and crows always eating the heads off our chickens and plastic owls are not doing the trick,” he explained in the video’s description. “Our pit bull Jax killed and maimed on of our pigs that was around 80lbs. With that in mind plus the many chickens Jax killed and ate we decided to give him to a friend. After lots of research we came across this breed of dog called the Anatolian Shepherd,” David continued, “They are one of the most unique types of dog I have ever seen and have the best temperament and disposition of any dog I have ever owned. They are a livestock guardian breed and do not mind eating and sleeping with all our animals on The Land!”

David went on to explain that the two new pups are siblings, adding, that they’re “gentle and calm.” He also noted that Buddy tends to follow him around the property, while Junior is attached to Jenelle. The Anatolian Shepherd’s sleep with the couple’s other animals, including goats, chickens and pigs, David said in the 10-minute clip.

As Jenelle and David welcome their two new dogs to the family’s brood, there’s still questions surrounding the untimely death of their French Bulldog, Nugget, three months prior. Back in May, Jenelle claimed David had shot and killed the family dog. Then, David seemed to confirm the news in a social media post, in which he claimed to have committed the act after the French bulldog nipped their two-year-old daughter, Ensley, in the face.

Jenelle later reported the incident to the police, who opened an investigation. The incident led to her being let go from the latest season of MTV’s Teen Mom 2, and temporarily losing custody of Ensley, her son Kaiser and David’s daughter Maryssa.

Nonetheless, just last week, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced they had closed their case, revealing that Jenelle had provided inconsistent accounts and that she filed the report “for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” as first reported by E! News.

After she received major backlash over the alleged PR stunt, Jenelle went on Instagram Live and denied that she made up the story for publicity. She then seemed to backpedal on if David allegedly shot and killed Nugget, and told viewers that they’d have to ask David for his side of the story.