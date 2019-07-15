‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars So Stressed Over New Cast That Jax Invited James Kennedy To His Bday

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars are worried about new cast members joining the show. Jax even invited James Kennedy to his birthday to keep things focused on the OG cast, we learned exclusively.

Did hell just freeze over? Are pigs flying? Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor invited his enemy, James Kennedy, and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, to his 40th birthday party! Jax and his new wife, fellow Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright, have feuded with James forever, and seeing James at the shindig was truly shocking for Bravo fans. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that it wasn’t exactly because the Bravo stars are all warm and fuzzy now. While they’re on good terms, the entire Vanderpump Rules cast is on edge after learning that new costars are joining this season. As a source close to the show put it, everyone’s “bringing their A-game” when it comes to keeping things interesting and focused on their storylines. Smart!

“The regular main cast has been told there will be several new cast members this season,” the source told us. “But, they’re being kept in the dark about who will actually be shown, so it’s stressful. Having said that, everyone is bringing their A-game. Jax even allowed James and Raquel to come to his birthday party this past weekend. Everyone was stunned to see them there after everything that has gone down.” Well, yeah! Jax and James have feuded on social media, and things came to a head at the season seven reunion special in May 2019. The two stars nearly threw punches as they fought over a tweet James sent about Jax grieving his late father.

“Why would you say that?” Jax asked James. James then accused Jax of making a fake Twitter account under Raquel’s name. Jax denied it, and both men got amped up to the point that host Andy Cohen had to insert himself between them before the fight got physical. No Kenya and Porsha repeats, please! They resorted to inserting each other’s girlfriends instead. Jax later revealed that he apologized to James. “You know, you get into these reunions, you haven’t seen any of these people in a long time, you got pent up aggression or whatever, and sometimes you say things you don’t mean or you say things you do mean, but it was taken a little bit out of context. I apologized. It is what it is,” he told ET. “Any time anybody mentions my father, good or bad, I get emotional and I see red.”

As for the big changes on Vanderpump Rules, the cast knows very little, but they’re wary. “The new cast members mainly work at Sur, though some don’t,” our insider said. “You also won’t see Lisa Vanderpump as much as previous seasons — she’s been filming a lot less, mainly because she’s so busy with Vanderpump Vegas and Vanderpump Dogs. Plus, she really wants to open a new restaurant or have a plan in place this year. Vanderpump Rules will look very different next season, that’s for sure.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo for comment on this story.