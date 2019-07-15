Corporal Amber Wolf of the Lake County, Indiana, high crimes unit reveals in our EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘First Responders Live’ what her job entails, what it’s like being a woman in law enforcement, and more.

“With the high crimes unit, we’re like the foot soldiers,” Corporal Amber Wolf says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 17 episode of First Responders Live. “We’re out there in a capacity of almost patrol, taking calls. We’re still out there making traffic stops, dealing with the baddest of the bad. This unit provides the citizen a little bit more safety because now we’re able to focus on the narcotics, the drug trafficking, the weapons offenses.”

Amber says that working in law enforcement is “my calling. I feel like even from day one I knew that this was for me.” She also explains, “Being a female in this field, you have to be a lot stronger than the average guy. Yes, I am a female so obviously the strength of a man is not the same but I’m gonna give my 100 percent. As long as the guyd that I work with know that, we can make it far.”

First Responders Live gives viewers an unprecedented look at heroic emergency responders answering calls all over America. The series is a raw, in-depth look at the experiences these brave people face every day, and it also delves into their personal lives and trajectories to show how they became who they are today, and why they choose to work in such a dangerous field to save others.

Dick Wolf, Rasha Drachkovitch, and Tom Thayer are executive producers of the series. Josh Elliott hosts the show. Josh provides live analysis and commentary, with help from a team of experts as the show follows first-person accounts of all the action. First Responders Live airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.