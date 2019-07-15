‘RHOA’s Eva Marcille Slams Kenya Moore As A ‘Compulsive Liar’ During Filming Fight

Eva Marcille and returning cast member Kenya Moore reportedly already had a massive fight during the filming of an upcoming episode of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and Eva didn’t hesitate in releasing her frustrations on her co-star.

It looks like the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta and Kenya Moore‘s return is going to be intense! The 48-year-old controversial star got into a fight with Eva Marcille, 34, while the cameras were rolling, according to a source at RadarOnline, and it proved that not everyone is happy about her return to the Bravo show. “Eva and Kenya went at it during filming,” the source explained. “Eva told Kenya she was a compulsive liar. Eva also called Kenya a manipulator. Now Kenya has it out for Eva.”

It turns out the fight is a hint about the focus of the 12th season. “Kenya and Eva fighting is going to be one of the leading stories this season on the show,” the source explained. “Kenya is the villain again and [Eva] is coming hard for her.” Although cast mates, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, have expressed support for Kenya’s return, the latest fight reflects Eva’s very different outlook.

The drama between the ladies should definitely be interesting for fans awaiting the season. Since Kenya, who started appearing on RHOA during its fifth season in 2012, took a little break from the show after season 10, her return brings high anticipation. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kenya was thrilled to be returning to the popular series because she missed the experience and feels it’s where she belongs. “Kenya Moore is so excited to be returning to RHOA,” the source said. “She missed the show and is having a great time connecting again with all the ladies and spending more time with them. Kenya knows that she was made for reality TV and is so excited to share her life with viewers again. Kenya is keeping it real and not holding anything back at all yet again.”

The new mom is also happy about showing off her new daughter, Brooklyn, who she gave birth to in Nov. 2018. “She can’t wait to show Brooklyn off to all the viewers,” the source said.