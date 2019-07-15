Chris Brown’s ‘Eagerly Awaiting’ Rihanna’s New Album: His Excitement Is At A ‘Fever Pitch’

Despite Chris Brown & Rihanna’s tumultous breakup a decade ago, the R&B singer is still looking forward to when his ex’s latest album drops!

Rihanna, 31, confirmed she’s working on a Reggae album but has not revealed the name or release date yet. Still, despite her tumultuous split from Chris Brown, 30, in 2009, the “Loyal” hit-maker “can’t wait” to hear her what she has in store! A source close to the R&B singer EXCLUSIVELY dished with HollywoodLife on Chris’ feelings towards Riri’s latest sound. “Chris thinks Rihanna is the artist of her generation and he can’t wait to hear what she has coming down the line,” the insider explained.

“Chris is completely supportive of what she is going to release as he knows it will be absolute fire! Just like everyone else, Chris is eagerly awaiting new music from Ri because she inspires him and is a measuring stick for his own work,” the pal added. “He knows where he has to strive to in his career once her music comes out. So his excitement level to see what she is coming out with is at a fever pitch.” Meanwhile, Chris has been busy shooting his latest music video with one of Rihanna’s other exes, Drake, 32. The former enemies put their beef behind them and were photographed partying at Miami nightclub, Mr. Jones, on July 2. The two Grammy winners were spotted filming a video for their song, “No Guidance.”

As we reported earlier, the Barbadian beauty dished on rumors she would be collaborating with the “Hotline Bling” singer. Despite their numerous projects together in the past, Rihanna cleared up any misconceptions and said, “Not on this album, that’s for sure,” before adding: “Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening.” The singer also touched upon the fan theories claiming Riri would be collaborating with Lady Gaga, 33, on the new record. “It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it,” the singer said. Whispers of a joint track between the two first began when Mother Monster followed Rihanna on Instagram on March 12, just after announcing she’d been working on new music herself.