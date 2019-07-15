Meghan Markle & Beyonce Share Sweet Hug & Kind Words At London’s ‘Lion King’ Premiere

Two of the world’s most famous couples attended ‘The Lion King’ UK premiere — and, yes, there’s a video of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Beyonce and JAY-Z interacting at the event!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were special guests in attendance at the London premiere of The Lion King, and they had the chance to meet one of America’s ‘royal’ couples, Beyonce and JAY-Z, on the red carpet. In a video from the premiere, Meghan can be seen approaching Bey, who greets the Duchess by gushing, “My princess!” The women share a sweet hug, and although it’s hard to hear their conversation in the clip, they appear to share some kind words with one another during the intimate moment. Eventually, Meghan also gives Beyonce’s husband, Jay, a hug, as well.

While Harry is a bit distracted by another attendee at the beginning of the conversation, Meghan eventually pulls him over so he can greet Bey and Jay, as well. He greets Beyonce with a hug and kiss on the cheek, and shakes Jay’s hand. Both Beyonce and Meghan looked incredible at the premiere, with Meghan showing off her post-baby body in a black dress with sheer sleeves, and Bey flaunting major leg in a gown with hip-high slit. The video of the foursome has gone viral on Twitter, as it’s such a rare occurrence to see four big stars like this together!

Beyonce is the voice of Nala in The Lion King, which hits theaters on July 19. Earlier in the week, she attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere, where she posed for photos on the red carpet with her seven-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. So sweet!

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle meet Beyoncé & JAY-Z. 🦁👑💛 pic.twitter.com/SveJX9kDez — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 14, 2019

Meghan just gave birth to her and Harry’s first child, Archie, at the beginning of May, and while she took some time off for maternity leave, it looks like she’s ready to get back into the swing of things! One day before The Lion King premiere, she attended the women’s Wimbledon finals with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Her longtime friend, Serena Williams, was playing in the match, but lost to Simona Halep.