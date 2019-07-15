Ben Simmons’ Sister Seemingly Shades Kendall Jenner Before He Signs New $170M NBA Deal
Kendall Jenner’s ex-BF Ben Simmons just became a very rich man, getting a $170M deal to stay with the 76ers. This comes days after his sis Liv appeared to throw shade at the model for dating too many NBA Players
Damn, Ben Simmons‘ sister Liv is so good at shade she brags that she “Lives under a tree.” She took that skill and appeared to go after the Philadelphia 76ers star’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner on July 10. She tweeted out “I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE!” In addition to Ben, Kendall dated Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin,, 30, on and off through 2017-18 and she was linked to Cleveland Cavaliers player Jordan Clarkson, 27, in 2016 when he still played for the L.A. Lakers.
I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE!
— Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 10, 2019
I’d rather be crazy than be a hoe #facts
— Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 10, 2019
Following Liv’s shade, her 22-year-old brother became a very rich man. On July 15, the Philadelphia 76ers signed Ben to a five year, $170 million contract his agent Rich Paul confirmed to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. That’s a whole lot of Benjamins. He signed with the team after the 2016 NBA draft, where he was the number one overall pick.