See Comment
Hollywood Life

Ben Simmons’ Sister Seemingly Shades Kendall Jenner Before He Signs New $170M NBA Deal

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner
Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Ben Simmons seen going to dinner in New York City. Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Ben Simmons Ref: SPL5061813 080219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons holding hands leaving MSG after a win against The Knicks. Pictured: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Ref: SPL5064171 140219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PapCulture / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons go for Valentine's dinner date at Zuma in New York Pictured: Ben Simmons,Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5064173 140219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PapCulture / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Kendall Jenner’s ex-BF Ben Simmons just became a very rich man, getting a $170M deal to stay with the 76ers. This comes days after his sis Liv appeared to throw shade at the model for dating too many NBA Players

Damn, Ben Simmons‘ sister Liv is so good at shade she brags that she “Lives under a tree.” She took that skill and appeared to go after the Philadelphia 76ers star’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner on July 10. She tweeted out “I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE!” In addition to Ben, Kendall dated Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin,, 30, on and off through 2017-18 and she was linked to Cleveland Cavaliers player Jordan Clarkson, 27, in 2016 when he still played for the L.A. Lakers.

“Oh f**k you guys I live under a tree  #shadylife,” Liv added in a second tweet and followed it up with. “I’d rather be crazy than be a hoe #facts.” One fan responded to the original tweet with a GIF of Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber saying “I like it a lot,” and wrote “Damn throwing shots at Kendall.” Another user told her “Just want to say well done for calling out and exposing Kendall Jenner for what she really is.”
Ben and Kendall ended things in May after dating for about a year as the relationship simply fizzled out. What might have set off Liv’s attack was a report that the 23-year-old was linked to yet another NBA player. The Daily Mail reported that Kendall and current L.A. Laker Kyle Kuzma, 23, “took a romantic cruise” aboard a yacht on July 4.. While they did hang out  at a party on the holiday, there’s no romance going on as a source close to the model told us EXCLUSIVELY that “Kendall is very happy being single and Kyle Kuzma is nothing more than just a friend.”

Following Liv’s shade, her 22-year-old brother became a very rich man. On July 15, the Philadelphia 76ers signed Ben to a five year, $170 million contract his agent Rich Paul confirmed to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. That’s a whole lot of Benjamins.  He signed with the team after the 2016 NBA draft, where he was the number one overall pick.