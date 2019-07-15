‘Bachelorette’s Luke P. Apologizes To Hannah For ‘Shaming Her’ Over Windmill Sex: ‘It Hurt My Heart’

‘The Bachelorette’s Luke Parker took to Instagram on July 15 to share a lengthy message about his argument with Hannah Brown over her having sex in a windmill with another contestant, and he admitted he had no bad intentions.

It looks like The Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker is feeling remorseful over the intense exchange he had with Hannah Brown, 24, on the reality series after she seemed to accuse him of shaming her for having sex with another contestant, in a windmill nonetheless! The hunk took to Instagram on July 15 to respond to the backlash he’s been receiving over Hannah’s upsetting reaction after she felt judged when he told her he would “completely remove” himself from their relationship if he found out she was having sex with others. She called him out on what he said in Monday’s episode and he took responsibility for his actions in a lengthy post that included a photo of them smiling and posing while riding in a helicopter together.

“It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her. In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah,” Luke’s message began. “I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex. For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday.”

Luke went on to admit that his actions on the show didn’t totally represent who he wants to be as a man or how he wants to be seen when it comes to his faith. “As for my time on the show I made mistakes and no I’m not perfect (crazy right) I didn’t totally behave as the man I want to be and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me,” he wrote. “This journey has taught me so much and for that I am grateful but the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it’s [sic] ways. My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous.”

Luke left the show when he was eliminated as the potential partner for Hannah on the July 15 episode after they had the argument about her having sex with others. She admitted to having sex in a windmill with another contestant, who has been revealed as Peter Weber, and didn’t feel like she should have been judged for it considering she and Luke were only testing the waters of their compatibility and weren’t married.