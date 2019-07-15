‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Teaser: Blake Breaks Down In Tears Over Love Triangle Drama

The first teaser for season 6 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is here, and it shows Blake Horstmann sobbing after getting involved in a love triangle with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin!

It looks like Blake Horstmann won’t be wasting ANY time getting involved with one (or more) of the ladies on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. The first teaser for the upcoming episodes was released during the July 15 episode of The Bachelorette, and shows Blake making out with Tayshia Adams. “They kissed before they got here,” Derek Peth says, as the footage of Blake and Tayshia rolls. Demi Burnett adds, “Is he sleeping with Tayshia…or is he sleeping with Hannah [Godwin]?” At that point, the clip shows Blake having an intimate conversation with Hannah, with his arm wrapped around her.

“He’s just gotten himself into a bit of a sticky situation,” Dean Unglert ,who knows all well what it’s like to juggle multiple girls in Paradise, says. “We’ve all been there before!” At the very end of the teaser, Blake is seen sobbing in a confessional while saying, “Like, this is real life.” Love triangles are all too common on Bachelor in Paradise, and this teaser certainly makes it look like Blake will be at the center of a big one.

Of course, Tayshia and Hannah are no strangers to fighting over the same guy — they were both on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year. The ladies made it to the final three, but were sent home without a rose ceremony because Colton only wanted to pursue Cassie Randolph at that point. As for Blake, he was on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette last year, but finished as her runner-up.

Fun, drama, tears, and a few sticky situations! Pack your baggage for another exciting season of #BachelorInParadise! pic.twitter.com/MIuol38sZf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 16, 2019

Aside from Blake’s drama, the BIP first look also reveals that there will be some tension between Derek and John Paul Jones on the upcoming season. Plus, Demi can be seen nearly in tears at one point, as well. The show returns on August 5 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC!