Al Sharpton Slams Donald Trump As ‘Racist’: There’s ‘No Doubt In My Mind’

Reverend Al Sharpton called Donald Trump racist after the president targeted four freshmen congresswomen, all US citizens, on Twitter, telling the WOC to ‘go back’ to where they came from. Sharpton’s ‘Politics Nation’ segment is extremely powerful — watch it here.

Reverend Al Sharpton gave an impassioned monologue at the start of his MSNBC show, Politics Nation, on July 15, calling President Donald Trump racist for his remarks about freshman congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Sharpton said there is “no doubt in my mind” that the president is racist after telling the congresswomen, all women of color, to “go back to where they came from” on Twitter. AOC, Pressley, and Tlaib were all born in the United States. Omar, born in Somalia, became a US citizen in 2000. Sharpton also reminded him that he’s a second-generation American. Trump’s mother, Mary Trump, immigrated to the United States from Scotland in 1930 and became a naturalized citizen in 1942.

“The president is a racist,” Sharpton said, directly addressing the camera at the top of his show. “That’s it. No doubt in my mind. It’s been demonstrated time and again, and after this morning’s Twitter screed, wading into the ongoing tactical feud between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and four freshwomen [sic] of Congress with nothing to add but racism. There should be no doubt who president Donald Trump is speaking to and for…

“… In the last few hours, I’ve been asked for my take on these comments. No slight to my MSNBC colleagues. But naturally, I saved my best heat for my show. This is the president that called African nations and Haiti sh*thole countries. This is the president who entered national politics by raising questions on the birthplace of the first African-American president of the United States. He has used racism, either coded or blatant, throughout his political career, but now he’s come right out because I’ve heard those same calls of go back to where you come from as I’ve led marches and participated in rallies over the last several decades.

“Well, I am where I come from. I come from Brooklyn. And, by the way, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York City. Tlaib was born in Detroit. And Pressley born in Cincinnati [correction: she was born in Chicago]. So come back where they come from, those are the cities and states they come from, and, Mr. President, you don’t want to talk about if their grandparents or great-grandparents came from elsewhere because you are second-generation person that came to this country from somewhere else.

“In fact, your in-laws are from somewhere else. So, clearly, you’re not talking about people that have had forefathers and foremothers that were born somewhere else. You’re talking about race and you’re talking about it explicitly, blatantly, and in the most ugly manner as the president of the United States.” First Lady Melania Trump and her parents are from Solvenia. Trump’s ex-wife and the mother of three of his children, Ivana Trump, was born in the Czech Republic.

Rev. Al Sharpton calls Trump a racist and goes off on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/fILC9mnyl3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 14, 2019

Trump tweeted on July 14, “So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley, as Sharpton mentioned, were all born in the United States. Omar became a US citizen in 2000 after fleeing Somalia with her family in 1995 during the Somali civil war, and living in a refugee camp in Kenya. Trump targeted the four congresswomen, dubbed “The Squad,” because they have been outwardly critical of his policy of keeping people seeking asylum in ICE detention centers at the US-Mexico border. The immigrants, including infants and children, are kept in cages without beds. Some haven’t been given showers or been allowed to brush their teeth in weeks. There isn’t sufficient food or water. One woman detainee told Ocasio-Cortez that ICE agents forced her to drink toilet water. These are concentration camps, and the congresswomen aren’t afraid to say it.

No Republican members of Congress have spoken out about Trump. House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) tweeted in response to him, “I reject @ realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – # FamiliesBelongTogether! The View cohost Meghan McCain, an outspoken Republican, tweeted, “This is racist. And I see Trump people are trying to spin this to just be about Rep. Omar, but we all know that’s a lie. But even if it were just about Rep. Omar, it would still be racist. We don’t tell people we’ve welcomed into this country to “go back.”

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), who is white, tweeted, “Unlike 3 of the “Democrat Congresswomen” Trump attacked today, I was actually born outside the US. Does he think I should go back?” Malinowski was born in Poland. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), who is white, tweeted, ‘Like some of my Democratic colleagues, I’m young, from an immigrant family, also very critical of Trump. Funny thing though, he never tells me to “go back where I come from.’ Hmm I wonder why?”

AOC tweeted, in part, “It’s important to note that the President’s words yday, telling four American Congresswomen of color “go back to your own country,” is hallmark language of white supremacists. Trump feels comfortable leading the GOP into outright racism, and that should concern all Americans… Until Republican officials denounce yesterday’s explicitly racist statements (which should be easy!), we sadly have no choice but to assume they condone it. It is extremely disturbing that the *entire* GOP caucus is silent. Is this their agenda?”

Pressley tweeted, “THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. Omar called Trump “the most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen.” She also said, “You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.” Tlaib tweeted a pic of herself with the rest of The Squad, captioned, “Okay, ladies, now let’s get in formation.” She also warned, “My biggest fear is that he is intentionally distracting us from the fact that ICE is knocking on doors without warrants right now.”