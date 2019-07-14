Tyler Baltierra Shares Pic Of Sleeping Catelynn Lowell & Gushes ‘I’m So Blessed To Hold You Every Night’

Tyler Baltierra proved his love for Catelynn Lowell on July 12 when he took to Instagram to share two gorgeous pics of her, including a sleeping one, and wrote an emotional caption to go along with them.

Tyler Baltierra, 27, is in awe of his 27-year-old wife Catelynn Lowell‘s beauty and we can’t say we blame him! The Teen Mom star shared two pics of the mother-of-three to his Instagram account on July 12 and wrote about how beautiful she is to him. Aw! In one close-up pic, Catelynn can be seen sleeping with her eyes closed and in another, she’s sitting on the floor of what appears to be an airport and is smiling.

“My Babe @catelynnmtv 😍❤️🥰 I love you so much! (sorry for taking a pic of you sleeping, I know you hate that) I just couldn’t help it! You’re so damn beautiful even when you’re not trying. I’m so blessed to have you & to hold you in my arms every night for the rest of my life! #13YearsStrong#MyPartnerThroughLife#MyBestFriend,” Tyler lovingly captioned the pics.

Fans of Tyler couldn’t get enough of his sweet post and left positive comments for the lovestruck reality star. “My God! Wish every girl had a man like you! 🙏🏽” one comment read. “You guys are the best! Favorite couple since teen mom started❤️,” another read.

Tyler and Catelynn have been together since middle school and first appeared on the pre-Teen Mom show, 16 & Pregnant, where they documented their difficult decision to give their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009. They had their second daughter Novalee in 2015 and got married the same year. Their third daughter, Vaeda, was born in Feb. Although the happy couple lived apart for a short period of time last year, they have been closer than ever lately and have been open to their fans about the ups and downs of their marriage.