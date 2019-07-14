Kylie Jenner got the sweetest sendoff from partner Travis Scott as she headed out on her girls trip to celebrate her new skin care line. They kissed on the steps of her plane as she held their daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the launch of yet another successful product with her new skin care line. As a treat to herself for all the hard work that went into it, she gathered up all of her female pals and flew them — via private jet of course — to the Turks and Caicos to celebrate. The 21-year-old’s partner Travis Scott was there at the airport in L.A. to see both of his ladies off as Kylie brought their 17-month-old daughter Stormi with her. She posted an Instagram stories pic of them standing on the steps of the jet and sharing a loving goodbye kiss, as Kylie held Stormi in her arms. You can see the pic here.

In the romantic photo, Travis is standing one step above Kylie and leans down to kiss her while she puts her head up to his. The 28-year-old has his left arm lovingly draped over his lady’s shoulder and Kylie holds on tightly to his hand. His right hand is protectively holding on to precious Stormi. This is serious just the cutest family.

Kylie is seen in comfy a pink and white track suit, the same one she gifted to all of the pals she brought along for the girls trip. They boarded the plane with the pink Kylie Skin logo on it and then it was off to the tropics as the ladies headed to the Turks and Caicos. After settling in, Kylie gave her fans quite the treat with a sexy nude photo that she posted to her Instagram, seated by a pool wearing nothing but a big floppy hat. She managed to cover her privates by crossing her legs and draping her arm across her chest as not to break IG no nudity rule and captioned the pic “vacation mode.”

One of the pals that made the cut for the girls trip is Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20. She posted a pic from aboard their private jet en route to the Caribbean and wrote “girls trip.” Once she was there, Sofia made the most of the white sand beaches, sharing a photo of her lying in near the turquoise surf in a bright pink bikini. She wrote “On a mission to tan,” and Kylie commented that the photo was “perfection.”