Some of our favorite celebrities headed to London for the premiere of ‘The Lion King,’ on July 14 & everyone from Beyoncé to Donald Glover looked fabulous on the red carpet!

There were so many incredible looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King at Leicester Square on July 14. There were plenty of fabulous celebs in attendance, including the entire cast, at the premiere of the film, which is a remake of the original 1994 version. Beyoncé, 37, was in attendance looking fabulous, as always, when she arrived in this gorgeous ensemble.

Meanwhile, Bey’s makeup was done by her longtime makeup artist Sir John, who always makes sure Beyoncé looks absolutely flawless. Her hair looked just as gorgeous and was done by none other than Neal Farinah, who has been styling the singer’s hair for over a decade. Bey is one of the main stars in the film, as she plays the role of Nala, Simba’s best friend.

Not only does Beyoncé play the iconic character of Nala in the film, she is also featured in a duet with Donald Glover, 35, to the hit song, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” Donald, who plays the role of Simba, was also in attendance looking sharp in his suit. Also in attendance was none other than Meghan Markle, 37, and husband Prince Harry, 34. The couple looked glamorous together on the red carpet, marking a very rare red carpet appearance for the new parents.

The rest of the cast was also in attendance looking beautiful, as always, and you can see all of the amazing red carpet looks when you click through the gallery above. Billy Eichner, who plays Timon, was there, as well as Seth Rogen, who plays, Pumba. Other attendees from the cast included John Oliver, who plays Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala, and JD McCrary as Young Simba. Elton John was also at the premiere, considering he created music for the original film and created a new song for this film, titled, “Never Too Late.”