The ‘RHONY’ Cast Feel ‘Threatened’ By Tinsley Mortimer: She’s ‘Younger, Hot & Recently Single’

Some of the older ‘Real Housewives of New York’ cast members feel like younger Tinsley Mortimer could be one of the main focuses of the show’s upcoming episodes and it’s left them feeling uneasy about their future on the series.

The Real Housewives of New York is getting ready to enter its 12th season but not every cast member is liking one of the newer ladies, Tinsley Mortimer, 43, who joined the show in 2017, and it’s all because of a potential future change in the cast. “A lot of the RHONY women have been warned there will be a cast shake up,” a source close to production of the show EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Some of the older ladies like Ramona [Singer] and Sonja [Morgan] feel a bit threatened by Tinsley who they know is younger and hot and recently single again. They know that’s the audience they want to attract, so they feel a bit nervous. The entire full-time cast would like to come back and they’d like to see each other come back deep down, they feel they’re great, but they are anticipating some firings and hirings.”

Although the stars of Bravo’s Big Apple series have yet to hear about whether or not they will get to continue onto season 12, longtime cast members Bethenny Frankel, 48, who’s been on the show since the beginning, and Dorina Medley, 54, who became a main cast member in season 7, are most likely going to return. “Bethenny and Dorinda are really the only ones that should feel safe,” the source explained. “Nobody has been officially offered full-time status again for next year.”

Lu ann de Lesseps, who’s been on RHONY since the first season, also recently revealed that she doesn’t plan on leaving the show after season 11. When a fan asked her on Instagram if she was leaving, she made sure to confirm that she would indeed return if given the opportunity. “The countess isn’t going anywhere anytime soon,” Lu ann’s response to the fan read.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the show and its cast will play out after the 11th season, and how Tinsley will continue to affect her cast mates. If her recent shouting match with Sonja during the NYC Pride Parade is any indication, there is sure to be a lot of drama!