Meghan Markle looked absolutely stunning when she arrived at the London premiere of ‘The Lion King’ on July 14 in this gorgeous ensemble!

Meghan Markle, 37, took a break from her royal baby duties, to attend the London premiere of Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King on July 14, at Leicester Square. The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely amazing alongside husband, Prince Harry, 34, as the couple stepped out on the star-studded red carpet. Meghan always looks gorgeous, no matter what she wears, but her dress for the premiere was one of our all-time favorites and she looked stunning.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black midi dress with a sheer neckline and sleeves. She paired the frock with a black and gold clutch and earrings, as well as dark heels. Meghan pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and opted for a natural beauty look. She was all smiles as she held hands with Harry, who looked dapper in a black suit.

The royal couple was joined by tons of fabulous celebs, as well as the entire cast, at the premiere of the film, which is a remake of the original 1994 version. Beyonce, 37, looked stunning at the premiere as always, and she is one of the main stars of the movie, who plays the role of Nala, Simba’s best friend. Beyonce was joined by Donald Glover, 35, who is featured on a duet with Bey, to the hit song, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” Donald, who plays the role of Simba, looked dapper in his suit.

The rest of the cast was also in attendance looking amazing, as always. Billy Eichner, who plays Timon, was there, as well as Seth Rogen, who plays, Pumbaa. Other attendees from the cast included John Oliver, who plays Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala, and JD McCrary as Young Simba. Elton John was also at the premiere, considering he created music for the original film and created a new song for this film, titled, “Never Too Late.” There were so many amazing red carpet arrivals, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.