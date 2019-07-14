Sofia Richie showed that she’s growing closer to Kylie Jenner, by posting a series of pics attending Kylie’s girl’s trip.

Scott Disick who? Sofia Richie showed that she’s friends with Kylie Jenner in her own right! Sofia, 20, posted a series of pics on her Instagram Story showing that she’s attending 21-year-old Kylie’s girl’s trip in honor of the new Kylie Skin collection!

Sofia first posted a pic of their private jet, which was of course decorated in pink and white paint with Kylie Skin written across it. Sofia wrote “Girl’s Trip!” on that first story and tagged Kylie and her skincare line. In the second pic, Sofia shared a moment of the women (and Stormi, 1!) standing on the stairs heading up on the plane in matching sweatshirts and sweatpants.

The 20-year-old model tagged Kylie, Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel (Kylie’s assistant), and others who joined in on the fun. Sofia’s last pic on her story was a picture of her seat on the plane. The photo showed a pink fluffy blanket, a pink Kylie Skin pillow, and a pink Kylie Skin eye mask to block out all the light while sleeping on the plane.

Kylie and Sofia had previously hung out for Stassi’s The Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party as well, which drew much criticism from followers online. The two have seemingly grown closer since when Sofia initially started dating Kylie’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Scott, back in 2017. Since Kourt gets along just fine with Scott, and Sofia is Kylie’s age, it makes sense that the two would bond more so now than ever!

We hope the young women had fun on their trip and we can’t wait to see more pics and videos from their weekend!