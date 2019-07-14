See Pic
Kylie Jenner Bares All In Sexy New Photo From Girls’ Trip For Her Latest Kylie Skin Launch

Kylie Jenner
News Writer & Reporter

Kylie Jenner continued to enjoy her fancy vacation in celebration of her new Kylie Skin collection when she shared a photo of herself posing completely nude while wearing nothing but a large hat on July 14.

Kylie Jenner, 21, showed off her confidence and sexiness when she took to Instagram to reveal a stunning photo of herself posing in nothing but her birthday suit during her vacation on July 14. In the pic, the self-made billionaire can be seen wearing a huge wicker style sun hat as she poses with her head down and sits on concrete in front of palm trees while crossing her legs and arms, which helped to cover those private areas. “vacation mode,” she captioned the incredible snapshot. See Kylie’s bare-all photo HERE!

Kylie’s latest stunner photo comes from the girls’ trip she is taking to celebrate her Kylie Skin line. She has been sharing numerous videos and pics from the pink and white themed trip and they prove she doesn’t mess around when it comes to a real celebration! The beauty icon brought along a group of her girl friends, including Sofia Richie, 20, on the trip and from the looks of their social media content, they seem to be having a fantastic time. From taking a special Kylie Skin private jet to arriving in an exotic location with a Kylie Skin themed mansion, cute drinks and more, the ladies are having the time of their lives!

Kylie Skin is Kylie’s newest successful empire and includes a variety of skin care products, including moisturizers, cleansers, makeup removers, eye creams and more. It comes after her highly popular Kyle Cosmetics line, which helped to make her a self-made billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. The impressive businesswoman is constantly coming out with new collections for her lines and since the majority of her Kylie Skin products are already sold out in most places, it looks like the new line is only going to be adding to her immense power in the industry.