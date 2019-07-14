In a new clip for ‘KUWTK,’ Khloe Kardashian asked her sister Kylie Jenner how she’s holding up after the Jordyn Woods drama. Kylie admitted the situation ‘needed to happen.’

Kylie Jenner lost her best friend Jordyn Woods after the Kardashians found out she kissed Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party in February. Now, Kylie, 21, revealed how she’s holding up in the aftermath of the BFF breakup. In a new clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe, 35, asked her little sis if she misses Jordyn, 21, or if she wants to continue a relationship with her.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason for me, for her, for you, for everybody,” the billionaire responded. After a brief pause, she continued: “She was my security blanket. She worked with me; we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’ I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times of your life and then not there for others.”

Khloe, who has undoubtedly been drastically affected by the situation as well, commended Kylie for her maturity in handling everything. “I really respect in you that you’re really good at being calm even when you probably do want to scream at someone,” the Revenge Body host told her younger sibling. “I think it’s just because you’re so confident and secure with who you are, which is so wonderful. It’s a really inspiring trait that you have.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul added that she thinks she developed her strong characteristics from Khloe and her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.”I feel like we’re just all so lucky to have each other, because I feel like a lot of the reason why I am the way I am is because of you guys,” she said. Khloe wrapped up the conversation by saying: “Everything is supposed to happen for a reason, and I feel like this is the season to filter through the b—t. Only the strong and loyal will survive.”