Joe Jonas Shares Sexy Swimsuit Photo Of Sophie Turner & More Honeymoon Pics In The Maldives

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are living their best lives on their honeymoon! The couple shared gorgeous shots of each other enjoying their vacation in the Maldives.

Now that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have gotten married (twice), they’re celebrating their love in the Maldives on a romantic honeymoon. While their trip appears to be incredibly private, they’ve blessed their social media followers with plenty of stunning photos of the dreamy location – and each other!

Joe, 29, took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos and videos from the luxurious getaway. The first video in the series showed him going down a large slide attached to his private villa on the water, courtesy of the Soneva Fushi beach resort. The following photo was a sweet snap of his wife, 23, laying on a plethora of turquoise pillows in a pink one-piece swimsuit. Sophie accessorized with a pair of sunglasses on her head and her diamond engagement ring and wedding band.

The Jonas Brothers member’s final photo showed Sophie from behind as she looked out over the ocean. She wore a cropped white t-shirt and matching cotton shorts for the stunning photo-op. Joe referenced his and his brother’s latest album, Happiness Begins, and their Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness, with a sly caption that read, “I found happiness,” alongside the palm tree emoji, the smiley face with sunglasses emoji, and the black heart emoji.

The Game of Thrones alum also shared her own set of intimate images from the vacation. Sophie shared a photo of her husband lying shirtless on a net of pillows looking out at the sunset over the ocean. She followed it up with another shirtless pic of Joe, this time of him on a bike in the jungle. Last in the series was yet another photo of the DNCE frontman without a shirt on, albeit he was wearing sunglasses and eating sushi in this one. “Paradise,” Sophie wrote alongside the post, adding, “such a magical place.”

Sophie and Joe first tied the knot after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. Nearly two months later, they wed again, opting for a more traditional ceremony at a chateau in France on June 29. Honestly, with two weddings they should really have two honeymoons. We’d appreciate more gorgeous photos from their travels!