Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor ‘Actively Trying’ For A Baby Weeks After Tying The Knot

There could be the pitter patter of little ‘Vanderpump Rules’ feet as the show’s stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are in baby making mode just weeks after their Kentucky wedding

They just tied the knot on June 29, yet Jax Taylor, 40, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, are ready to become parents two weeks into their marriage. Nothing would make the Vanderpump Rules stars happier than a family of their own and they’re already hard at work on making it happen. “Brittany and Jax are excited to be actively trying for a baby now. They want to have kids right away and would like to be pregnant ASAP,” a source close to the cast tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They both feel ready and would be ecstatic to take a pregnancy test that turns out to be positive. They both feel really ready for this. Brittany doesn’t think she’s pregnant right this second, but the way they aren’t not trying, anything could be possible,” our insider continues.

Jax just celebrated his 40th birthday on July 11, and he was so mature about the milestone event that he even invited enemy James Kennedy, 27, to his party. That’s a big step considering how much the two clashed throughout VPR season seven. It didn’t appear he got an invite to the couple’s fairytale nuptials in Kentucky on June 29, as per his Instagram, James was in Bel Air, CA hanging out by a pool when the wedding went down and he wasn’t seen in any of the cast members’ social media pics from the event.

“Everyone feels that Brittany and Jax will be the first in the group to get pregnant. Turning 40 and getting married has really made Jax grow up. Everyone has noticed the change in him even just as of recent, which is why he extended the invite to James to attend his party. Brittany is beyond the greatest thing to ever happen to him,” our insider adds.