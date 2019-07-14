Gwen Stefani Embraces Her ‘Summer Love’ Blake Shelton With A Passionate Kiss In New Selfie: ‘ILY’

Gwen Stefani shared an intimate photo of her and Blake Shelton kissing on her Instagram Story ahead of a performance.

Gwen Stefani, 49, shared a new pic on her Instagram Story of her and longterm boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43. In the pic, Gwen had her blonde hair pulled back and wore layered necklaces around her neck for an added touch of jewelry. Blake had on a hat and his face wasn’t visible, but the couple sure looked pretty loved-up to us!

Just yesterday, Gwen shared another social media snippet of Blake kissing her, but yesterday it was on the cheek. The couple hasn’t slowed down with their PDA since they first got together years ago. “Even when I have a day off and she’s working, I go with her to whatever she’s doing,” Blake said in an interview with People. “I never get enough of her.” So Sweet!

Engagement could be around the corner for these two lovebirds. “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere,” Blake said to Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “It’s funny,” Blake continued. “I’ve learned over the years to just take it for what it is. If I am, somehow, and Gwen is, somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have.”

This couple has been going strong since Sept. 2015, when they grew close on The Voice as judges on the panel. They had both gotten out of longterm relationships: Blake with Miranda Lambert, 35, and Gwen with Gavin Rossdale, 53. Gwen and Gavin have three kids together: Kingston, 13, Apollo Bowie Flynn, 5, and Zuma Nesta Rock, 10.