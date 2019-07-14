Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Look So In Love Over Lunch In LA After Returning From Honeymoon

After a Hawaiian honeymoon and Fourth of July in with the Kennedy clan, it was back to normal life in LA for Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger. The newlyweds looked so in love over lunch.

It’s been such a busy summer for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger that they finally got to spend a lazy Sunday together in L.A. on July 14. The newlyweds looked totally head over heels for each other as they left lunch at Matthew’s Garden in Pacific Palisades, CA. The Guardians of the Galaxy star had his big strong arm around his bride’while she held on tightly to his hand. They both had huge smiles on their faces and it’s clear that their newly wedded bliss is still riding high.

Chris, 40, looked casual in a navy blue t-shirt with an American flag on it and the words “Don’t tread on me.” He paired it with dark shorts and a white baseball cap. Katherine, 29, was dressed perfectly for the LA heatwave in a white tank top and grey legging. She too wanted to protect her face from the sun’s bright rays with a blue baseball cap and wore a crucifix pendant around her neck.

It’s been such a busy six weeks for the lovebirds. They tied the knot on June 8 in a lavish wedding in Montecito, CA then it was off to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Chris managed to get the worst case of sunburn ever, but they enjoyed spending plenty of time in the resort’s pool and having romantic dinners.

As soon as the couple got back it was off to Hyannisport, MA where Chris got to take part in his very first Kennedy family Fourth of July celebration. All of the extended members of the political dynasty gather there for a weekend of sailing, enjoying the beach and bonding. Katherine’s mom is Maria Shriver, the daughter of the late John and Robert Kennedy‘s sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Chris even brought his six-year-old son Jack by ex-wife Anna Faris to be part of the Kennedy festivities. Now it’s back to normal life in LA, with Sunday brunches, grocery shopping and other typical weekend activities.