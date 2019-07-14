Cardi B and Offset spared no expense for their baby Kulture’s first birthday! The $400k NYC bash included cakes, candy, dancing, and a whole lot of fun.

Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, went all out for daughter Kulture‘s first birthday party! The new parents had a huge $400,000 bash in New York City, according to TMZ. Videos from the event showed huge, colorful birthday cakes in the theme of Word Party, a kids’ show on Netflix. Tables of desserts showed lollipops, candy apples, and more.

Cardi herself took videos of the night on her Instagram Story, showing Kulture in an adorable pink, yellow, and green dress and dancing along to the music that played from Word Party. The rapper wore a colorful dress matching her baby girl and she looked like she was having a blast dancing with Kulture and husband Offset!

The party was also featured a Build-A-Bear Workshop for guests to create their own stuffed animals to bring home! We wish we got an invite – but it’s okay, maybe next year. In addition to throwing a lavish party, Kulture’s parents also gifted their baby with a chain necklace featuring characters from Word Party! The piece of jewelry reportedly cost the parents $100,000.

While they were partying it up, New York City experienced a huge blackout, causing power to go out in areas of Manhattan. The party reportedly went on, though, luckily only losing power for an hour with the help of a generator. We hope Kulture had a blast at her party and we can’t wait to see how Cardi, Offset, and Kulture turn it up for birthday number two!