Camille Grammer Receiving The Silent Treatment From ‘RHOBH’ Costars After Trying To ‘Cause Drama’ At Reunion

Camille Grammer isn’t faring too well with her fellow housewives from ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after the reunion drama.

Camille Grammer, 50, is in hot water with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast-mates after her drama-stirring stint on the reunion recently. “None of the other ladies are speaking to Camille right now since the reunion,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “They felt she came just to cause drama and ratings. They also feel she’s only talking to [Lisa Vanderpump, 58] to cause drama, as she hasn’t said the nicest things about her both on and off camera this year. It’s sad.”

“Camille did reach out to [Lisa] after her mother’s death,” our source continued. “Lisa and Camille still talk and the cast feels Camille is doing everything she can to find an ally which is why she’s clinging to Lisa.”

In addition to “clinging to Lisa,” Camille is also interested in becoming a full-time housewife again, a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL. “Camille Grammer is hopeful that she can get a diamond again next year,” another source said.

“She feels she brings a lot to the show and she views it as a serious job which is why she speaks her mind the way she does,” our insider continued. “She really wants to work and be full-time. She knows the other women get frustrated with her, but she doesn’t care. She feels she’s speaking up for what is right. She doesn’t like how a lot of them treated her this year.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Camille gets promoted back to full-time again. Having Lisa on her side isn’t sure to help her, though – as Lisa recently said she won’t return to RHOBH at all following the drama-filled season in which her co-stars turned on her.