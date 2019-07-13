Wells Adams Kisses Sarah Hyland’s Cheek During Romantic Sunset Boat Ride – Cute PDA Pics

Sarah Hyland shared a series of pics from her vacation with longterm boyfriend Wells Adams on Instagram.

Sarah Hyland, 28, and her boyfriend Wells Adams, 35, looked absolutely in love in her newest pics on Instagram! The Modern Family actress shared a series of two photos on her Instagram account, showing Wells leaning on her back in the first one, and him kissing her cheek in the second.

Sarah captioned the pics, “Sunrise boat rides.” She wore an ivory sweater, layered necklaces, and hoop earrings for the pics. She let her curly hair hang down naturally while she looked in the camera. The sun hit Sarah’s face perfectly in both pics, really highlighting her green eyes. Wells had on a grey sweater. The couple was beaming with happiness in both pics.

The two seem to be enjoying their downtime together! Sarah gushed over what it’s like dating Wells back in February on The Tonight Show. “For my 27th birthday, we had only been dating for like two months — not even — and he took me on like this helicopter ride to Catalina Island and we went zip lining,” Sarah said.

“I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ I’ve never had like anybody do this for me, ever. And I’m on a ‘Bachelor‘ date,” she continued. Sarah and Wells have been together since Sept. 2017, with many speculating about when they’ll get engaged. While two years is a lifetime in The Bachelor universe, they’re taking their time in the real world, and that’s just fine!