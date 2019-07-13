Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola: When She’s Planning Wedding After 4 Months Of Engagement

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola just became engaged to the man of her dreams Christian Biscardi on Mar. 4 and she’s already thinking about the future wedding and what she wants it to be like.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 32, and Christian Biscardi made headlines when they happily got engaged on Mar. 4, and although Sammi’s been showing off her gorgeous diamond ring, she’s making sure to take things slow and be careful in her wedding planning. “Sammi is not in any rush to tie the knot anytime soon. She and Christian have not yet set a wedding date yet and are taking their time with everything from setting a date to planning,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s truly enjoying being engaged and knows Christian is the one, so why rush. Sammi will most likely start planning later this year or even next.”

In addition to marriage plans, Sammi has also thought about possibly starting a family with Christian, but she’s not looking to rush into that either. “Sammy’s sister had a baby last month so she’s really enjoying getting her baby time in, she loves being an auntie so much. But it’s also shown her that she still wants to take her time before she has kids,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Sammi is very balanced, she has a great head on her shoulders, she definitely thinks about things before she does them and she’s very clear that she wants to take things step by step and for now she’s still enjoying the heck out of being a fiancee. That’s not to say she isn’t looking at wedding magazines and making a Pinterest board with ideas. But as far as setting a date or locking down a venue, she’s nowhere near that.”

With planning on the brain, Sammi is definitely embracing and enjoying her newfound bliss and’s making sure to practice gratitude about it all. “Once Sammi got the ring on her finger and it all started to sink in that she and Christian will really be spending forever together her mindset’s changed and she realized there is no need to rush anything, she wants to enjoy every stage,” the second source continued. “She wants to savor their time together before they take the leap and become parents because she has heard from all her friends how much having kids changes everything. She is totally looking forward to her wedding but she also doesn’t want to make any of it stressful. She’s the total opposite of a Bridezilla.”