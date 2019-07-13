Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream Wearing A T-Shirt Repping Her Cousin Stormi

Rob Kardashian gifted his followers with a new photo of his daughter, Dream. She even wore a t-shirt in honor of cousin Stormi Webster’s dad, Travis Scott!

Rob Kardashian, 32, posted a sweet photo of his daughter Dream, 2, in a new pic. The photo showed little Dream drinking a milkshake from Chick-fil-A, with her brunette curls falling down. She rocked a blue-and-white cloud t-shirt with imagery of the sun, jean shorts, a gold bracelet, and a cross necklace.

The shirt Dream wore appeared to be from Travis Scott’s merchandise line from the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour. We love that Dream was supporting her cousin, Stormi Webster, 1, and her uncle!

Rob’s last pic of Dream came a few weeks ago, when he shared a smiling photo of his precious daughter on June 23 on Instagram. The last pic showed Dream smiling in a pink sweatshirt a graphic design of a cat, and a red beanie over her head. Rob’s older sister Khloé Kardashian, 35, commented on the photo of her young niece. “She is perfect,” Khloé gushed.

Other fans commented how much Dream looks like her father, and how she’s the “cutest” one of the Kardashian babies. While we aren’t here for ranking children, we have to agree that Dream is quite the cutie!

What we are totally here for is Rob posting more of his adorable daughter lately – who he shares with Blac Chyna, 31 – and we can’t wait for more of adorable Dream! Hopefully we’ll see her more on the family reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well!