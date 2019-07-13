Pippa Middleton Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In Slit Dress At Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton stepped out wearing a gorgeous yellow dress while attending Wimbledon with her husband James Matthews on July 12 and she fought off the strong wind like a total pro.

Pippa Middleton, 35, and her husband James Matthews, 43, showed up to Wimbledon in London, England on July 12 and all eyes were on Pippa’s dress! The gorgeous brunette wore a long light yellow choice with black polka dots and a high slit as well as white sandals, and although she looked amazing, the wind had other plans when it caused a near wardrobe malfunction. For a split second, Pippa’s dress blew apart at the slit and showed off her white underwear underneath but she was quick to put it back in place with her hands while staying as calm as could be.

The smooth move reflected Pippa’s professional demeanor and her as she smiled while holding onto her hubby’s hand during the risky moment. James, who looked handsome while matching his wife in a navy blue blazer and light yellow tie over a light blue shirt and tan pants, didn’t seem to notice his wife’s blowing dress as he stared straight ahead at the time.

When Pippa and James aren’t attending sporting events and/or avoiding wardrobe malfunctions, they’re happily attending to their eight-month-old son Arthur. The precious tot was born on Oct. 15 and Pippa’s latest appearance is proof her post-baby body is already looking amazing. Pippa’s older sister Kate Middleton, 37, also impressed us with her own post-baby body after the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, in Apr. 2018 so it definitely runs in the family!

Before Pippa gave birth, she was on a healthy workout routine that included ballet in her third trimester, which she revealed in her Waitrose Weekend column. “I feel far from a ballerina, but I’m equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture,” she wrote in the column. “I’ve continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy — a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone — or so I hope.”