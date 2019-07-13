Luann de Lesseps Reveals If She’s Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ After Season 11

With all the casting shakeups going on in the ‘Real Housewives’ franchises, Luann de Lesseps is sharing whether or not she’ll be sticking around ‘RHONY’ after season 11.

There’s been tons of drama on various Real Housewives franchises with cast members coming and going. But one thing Real Housewives of New York fans can count on is that Luann de Lesseps will be back for season 12. At least according to her. Despite her busy career with her cabaret act, she’s still a member of the Bravo family and loves her job on RHONY. When a fan asked her via Instagram on July 12, “Please don’t tell me you’re leaving” she responded back “The countess isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

While it’s good news that she’s sticking around, fans gave her hell for claiming she’s still a countess when she lost that title after she married Tom D’Agostino Jr. in 2016 (they divorced seven months later). “She’s not a countess. This irks me,” one IG user wrote while another added “Luann IS NOT a countess anymore! She lost that title once she married TOM. She needs a reality check .#luannisnotacountess.”

Other RH franchises have been embroiled in casting dramas. On Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, OG star Lisa Vanderpump, 58, quit the show after not filming with the rest of the cast on season nine due to the “Puppygate” scandal. On Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes didn’t join the rest of the cast when filming began in June for season 12 due to a contract dispute while Kenya Moore is returning after sitting a season out due to a similar situation.

Over on Real Housewives of Orange County, OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson was just demoted to “friend” status. In an Instagram post from July 6, a fan asked in the comments “You were the first housewife? I don’t understand it? Why why why?” to which Vicki responded, “Time to ask Bravo this question. I can’t seem to get an answer that makes sense either.”