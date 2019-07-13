Lea Michele Shares Inspirational Message On 6th Anniversary Of Cory Monteith’s Death

Where has the time gone? It’s been six years since Cory Monteith died from an accidental drug overdose and his girlfriend at the time Lea Michele is still remembering her former love.

It’s been six long years since former Glee star Cory Monteith sadly passed away from an accidental drug overdose in a Vancouver hotel room at age 31. His girlfriend at the time Lea Michele was left absolutely heartbroken and every year on July 13, she makes sure to remember him. For 2019 she shared a tweet of a photo looking out at the ocean at sunset with calm waters and wrote “The light always remains.” The pair played Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson on the Fox musical comedy and dated from 2012 until the time of his tragic passing.

Lea, 32, has since moved on and is a married woman now. She tied the knot with AYR clothing brand president Zandy Reich on March 9, 2019 in Northern California after getting engaged in April of 2018. But who knows what could have been if Cory had lived.

In Feb. of 2014 Lea revealed that she and Cory had planned for long future. “We talked about a lot of things. We talked about children and what we would look like when we grew old, and who would be fat and how we would stay thin,” she told Glamour UK. “We talked about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do. We were done. We were it.”

The light always remains ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LkHtYfTvM2 — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2019

Lea wasn’t the only Glee cast member to remember Cory on the anniversary of his passing. Amber Riley took to her Instagram and posted an adorable photo of both she and her co-star putting up their arms to pretend to show off their muscles. “6 years without those bear hugs 💜” she wrote in the caption.