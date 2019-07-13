Kourtney Kardashian posted a hot mirror selfie on her Instagram account proving that she looks killer at 40.

Kourtney Kardashian showed her Instagram followers how incredible she looks at 40 years old! The mom of three shared a mirror selfie yesterday on her Instagram account, showing herself in the mirror with her robe falling off her shoulders. Kourt’s skin looked tan, and she held her white robe as it revealed her braless chest.

Kourt’s hair was in her signature style – straight and down. She wore a brown eyeshadow look and brown lipstick to match, and bared no jewelry as she stood in the bathroom. She also posted a picture of clouds with the swipe-through feature on the app, and her caption was simply a cloud emoji.

Around the same time she shared the mirror selfie, Kourt posted a pic of a bed with brown sandals, a brown purse, and brown-and-black sunglasses. Kourt cheekily captioned the Instagram Story, “no shoes on the bed.” Looks like she had a hard time following her own rules!

Before her pic from yesterday, Kourt shared a sweet birthday message and pic on Instagram to her only daughter, Penelope, who just turned seven years old on July 8. The pic showed the mother and daughter posing for a selfie, with Kourt in a white blazer, and Penelope in an adorable silver top.

“I’m so in love with her,” the oldest Kardashian daughter said in her caption. “I can’t believe she’s 7. She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love.”

Kourt loves her daughter so much, she even named her new lifestyle brand, Poosh, after Penelope. We can’t wait to see what else Kourtney shares on her Instagram – but we know one thing’s for sure: she’ll look amazing, no matter what!