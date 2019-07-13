Erika Jayne sizzled in a Santa Claus crop top and mini skirt on her Instagram. ‘Christmas in July,’ she called it!

Erika Jayne, 48, decided to bring Christmas into summertime this year! Celebrating a full five months early, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo on her Instagram account on July 12, sitting down and rocking Santa Claus-themed lingerie.

The blonde beauty wore a red long-sleeved crop top with an embellishment in the center and white fluff lining the sleeves. She sat in a high-waisted matching skirt. Erika wore thigh-high red stockings with matching red nail polish. The reality star wore a silver ring on one of her fingers and had on a full face of glam makeup, with her hair in dramatic, voluminous curls.

“Christmas in July,” she captioned the pic. RHOBH costar Denise Richards, 48, commented, saying, “My Bond girl ❤️💎.” Kenya Moore, 48, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, said, “Such a pretty pinup.”

Erika tagged Paper Magazine in the picture, which could mean she’s doing a photoshoot with them soon. The star’s most recent post before this was in honor of her birthday on July 10, which she posted a silly pic of her hiding behind a Salvador Dalí painting. “That moment when your friends almost burn your house down with birthday fireworks. Just hiding behind my Dali…”

We absolutely loved Erika’s Christmas photoshoot, even if it’s a few months early. She’s probably just excited to jumpstart the holiday season, and we don’t blame her one bit at all!